Two Nashville Spots Make Big 7 Travel’s 2023 List of Best Rooftop Bars

Big 7 Travel released its annual list of Best Rooftop Bars in The USA 2023.

Out of the 50 rooftop bars on the list, Nashville hotspot White Limozeen took the 18th spot. Big 7 Travel shared, “This pink paradise proves that the best things in life come in very large packages. Perched atop the Graduate Hotel, this over-the-top rooftop experience is a homage to the iconic country singer, Dolly Parton. In true Dolly spirit, the bar is decked out in varying shades of pink, with crushed-velvet seating, gilded accents and fringing – everywhere. Outside, patrons can laze around the pool sipping themed cocktails, like the magenta-hued Queen of Rodeo. Don’t leave without a snap next to the enormous pink chicken-wire bust of the queen herself.”

Ahead of White Limozeen at number 15 on the list is Acme Feed & Seed on Broadway. They shared, “Situated slap-bang in the heart of the honky-tonk scene in Nashville’s Lower Broadway, Acme Feed & Seed offers up to 22,000 sq. ft (2043 sq. m) of cocktail, culinary and entertainment space. The rooftop bar offers 360 views across town, with sweeping views of Broadway, the Cumberland River, Nissan Stadium and Riverfront Park. Living up to its moniker of ‘Music City’, you’ll find live music on the roof daily. Come hungry and order their famous hot chicken. You won’t regret it.”

Find the complete list here.