Two Nashville Pop Up Bars to Visit This Fall

Tis the season for themed pop-up bars. It’s the time of year where your normal spot becomes adorned with Halloween or Fall decor that makes visiting that much more fun.
1Dream Hotel
210 4th Ave N, Nashville
Monday-Wednesday 4PM-12AM
Thursday 4PM-1AM
Friday-Saturday 11AM-1AM
Sunday 12PM-12AM
Dream Nashville’s seasonal pop-up bar, “The Cocktail Factory” offers a nostalgic experience promising to be a visual and sensory delight where fantasy meets reality.
Immerse yourself in a world of pure imagination, with a life-size lollipop forest, fluorescent gumball light fixtures, golden gates and an outdoor mural of the candyman. The pop-up resides in Parlour Bar, which is located off of the lobby at Dream Nashville. The transformative venue has been home to several seasonal pop-ups, including last fall’s Beetlebar and Blossom Bar in the spring.
Find more information here.
2Noelle
200 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Sunday-Thursday 5pm-12am
Friday & Saturday 5pm-1am
Room 237 at Hidden Bar inside the Noelle Hotel will opened on September 7 to a haunting in Room 237. Places are like people: some shine and some don’t – and this haunted experience will have you seeing double. With spirited cocktails and marvelous bites, celebrate the eerie, indulge in the unearthly, and revile in late-night conjurings that can only be found at The Overlook, Room 237. Come play with us forever… and ever… and ever (or from September 7 to October 31).