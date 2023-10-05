Two Nashville Pop Up Bars to Visit This Fall

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Noelle Hotel

Tis the season for themed pop-up bars. It’s the time of year where your normal spot becomes adorned with Halloween or Fall decor that makes visiting that much more fun.

1Dream Hotel

photo courtesy of BRND House

210 4th Ave N, Nashville
Monday-Wednesday 4PM-12AM
Thursday 4PM-1AM
Friday-Saturday 11AM-1AM
Sunday 12PM-12AM

Dream Nashville’s seasonal pop-up bar, “The Cocktail Factory” offers a nostalgic experience promising to be a visual and sensory delight where fantasy meets reality.

Immerse yourself in a world of pure imagination, with a life-size lollipop forest, fluorescent gumball light fixtures, golden gates and an outdoor mural of the candyman. The pop-up resides in Parlour Bar, which is located off of the lobby at Dream Nashville. The transformative venue has been home to several seasonal pop-ups, including last fall’s Beetlebar and Blossom Bar in the spring.

Find more information here. 

2Noelle

photo courtesy of Noelle Hotel

200 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Sunday-Thursday 5pm-12am
Friday & Saturday 5pm-1am

Room 237 at Hidden Bar inside the Noelle Hotel will opened on September 7 to a haunting in Room 237. Places are like people: some shine and some don’t – and this haunted experience will have you seeing double. With spirited cocktails and marvelous bites, celebrate the eerie, indulge in the unearthly, and revile in late-night conjurings that can only be found at The Overlook, Room 237. Come play with us forever… and ever… and ever (or from September 7 to October 31).

