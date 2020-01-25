Two More WCS Students Ace the ACT Exams

Two more Williamson County Schools students are joining the elite few who have scored a perfect 36 composite score on their ACT exams.

Ravenwood High student Mrinmoyee Kalasikam is one of the students who accomplished the difficult feat.

“Min is a star as a student and as a person,” said RHS teacher Elise Dirks-Jacks. “She is focused and inquisitive about topics in class and consistently leading her peer group in her performance on assessments. At the same time, Min maintains a fun sense of humor and brings a smile to class every day. She is a delight to teach and an excellent learner.”

Summit High’s Nevaeh Brinson also earned a perfect composite score on her ACT exam.

“Nevaeh is a very driven student at Summit High School,” said SHS Principal Sarah Lamb. “She pursues her goals by working hard each day. Nevaeh is looked upon as a leader among her peers and teachers all while keeping her academics in the top percent of her class.”