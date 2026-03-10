Two Middle Tennesseans Move Forward on American Idol

On Monday night, American Idol hosted its “Ohana round,” in which the contestants were cut from 30 to 20.

For last night’s show, a new voting system was utilized. Three groups—the contestants themselves, family/friends (known as the Ohana group), and industry experts (which included local Grand Ole Opry host Kelly Sutton) each voted to award one artist a Platinum Ticket for a guaranteed spot in the Top 20.

The remaining selection was made by the judges, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan.

Murfreesboro resident Jordan McCollough was the first to receive a platinum ticket from his fellow Idol contestants and the first to perform. His song choice was “Grandma’s Hands” by Bill Withers. At the end of his performance, McCollough had all of the judges out of their chairs. Richie said, “I don’t know what happened to you in Hawaii, but let the congregation say, ‘Amen.’ You delivered, that was fantastic.”

Gallatin teen, Lucas Leon, performed a Miranda Lambert song, “The House that Built Me,” and played guitar. His performance solidified his command of country music. Underwood shared at the end of his performance, “You’re so in control of your instrument, it’s kinda mind blowing, you have a really beautiful sweet spot that draws everybody in.” Leon made it to the top 20 contestants.

Top 20 contestants

Abayomi, 16

San Francisco, CA

High School Student

“Rise Up” by Andra Day

Braden Ramfelt, 22

Murphy, NY

Substitute Teacher

“If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys

Brooks, 22

Bel Air, MD

Dementia Care Medication Tech

“Everywhere Everything” by Noah Kahan

Chris Tungseth, 27

Fergus Falls, MN

Construction Tradesman

“Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls

Daniel Stallworth, 27

Moss Point, MS

Elementary Music Teacher

“The Climb” by Miley Cyrus

Genevieve Heyward, 26

Lake Geneva, WI

Musician

“Your Song” by Elton John

Hannah Harper, 25

Willow Springs, MO

Stay-at-Home Mom

“Go Rest High on that Mountain” by Vince Gill

Jake Thistle, 21

Paramus, NJ

Singer-Songwriter“Sleep On Me” by Jake Thistle

Jesse Findling, 19

Massapequa Park, NY

College Student

“Photograph” by Ed Sheeran

Jordan McCullough, 27

Murfreesboro, TN

Worship Director

“Grandma’s Hands” by Bill Withers

Julián Kalel, 19

El Paso, TX

College Student

“Surrender” by Julián Kalel

Keyla Richardson, 29

Pensacola, FL

Music Teacher

“A Thousand Years”by Christina Perri

Kutter Bradley, 29

Florence, AL

Fire Protection Worker

“Amarillo Sky” by Jason Aldean

Kyndal Inskeep, 29

Fishers, IN

Singer-Songwriter

“Woman of Me” by Kyndal

Lucas Leon, 17

Gallatin, TN

High School Student

“The House that Built Me” by Miranda Lambert

Madison Moon, 21

Orlando, FL

Musician

“Faithfully” by Journey

Makiyah, 24

Pinebluff, AK

Assistant Branch Bank Manager“Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo

Philmon Lee, 25

LaGrange, GA

Insurance Agent

“All I Want” by Kodaline

Rae, 24

Frederick, MD

Musician

“I’ll Be There” by The Jackson 5

Ruby Rae, 16

Pacific Palisades, CA

High School Student

“Till Forever Falls Apart” by Ashe & FINNEAS

More Entertainment News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email