Two Men, Girl Arrested in Home Burglary in Franklin

On April 20, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

responded to a “burglary in progress” on Belle Brook Drive in Franklin. The victim, who

was home, then called 911 after seeing a man carrying items from her home. A Franklin

Police Officer, who was first to arrive on scene, observed the suspects flee the scene in

a silver Honda Pilot, which had been spray-painted black. After a brief pursuit, the

officers lost sight of the vehicle.

Later that morning, WCSO deputies located the Honda Pilot, abandoned in a wooded

area near their last known location. After finding the vehicle, the information provided by

alert citizens led members of the Brentwood Police Department to the same general

area, where they located two adult males and one juvenile female. Brentwood officers

recovered property reported as stolen by the Belle Brook Drive homeowners.

One of the adult male suspects has been identified as Marquez Guillermo Muvillo, 38,

and is being held at the Williamson County Detention Center. The second adult male is

currently in a local hospital being treated for health issues unrelated to this incident.

Warrants will be served upon his release. The juvenile female has also been charged

and is in custody.

If you have a video that you believe may be related to this case, please upload it to the

following link: WCSO April 20th, 2023. If you have any questions or concerns, please

contact Investigator Darren Barnes at Darren.Barnes@williamsoncounty-tn.go.v

