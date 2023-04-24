Two Men, Girl Arrested in Home Burglary in Franklin

On April 20, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
responded to a “burglary in progress” on Belle Brook Drive in Franklin. The victim, who
was home, then called 911 after seeing a man carrying items from her home. A Franklin
Police Officer, who was first to arrive on scene, observed the suspects flee the scene in
a silver Honda Pilot, which had been spray-painted black. After a brief pursuit, the
officers lost sight of the vehicle.
Later that morning, WCSO deputies located the Honda Pilot, abandoned in a wooded
area near their last known location. After finding the vehicle, the information provided by
alert citizens led members of the Brentwood Police Department to the same general
area, where they located two adult males and one juvenile female. Brentwood officers
recovered property reported as stolen by the Belle Brook Drive homeowners.
One of the adult male suspects has been identified as Marquez Guillermo Muvillo, 38,
and is being held at the Williamson County Detention Center. The second adult male is
currently in a local hospital being treated for health issues unrelated to this incident.
Warrants will be served upon his release. The juvenile female has also been charged
and is in custody.
If you have a video that you believe may be related to this case, please upload it to the
following link: WCSO April 20th, 2023. If you have any questions or concerns, please
contact Investigator Darren Barnes at Darren.Barnes@williamsoncounty-tn.go.v