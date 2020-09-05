Two Locals to Open 16-Acre Outdoor Event Space in Columbia

New production business Monkey Bones Productions will open a 16 acre outdoor event space in Columbia at 2000 Donra Way.

At the helm of this project is long term residents and co-founders, Brice Isabell and Sam DeFeo. The two have lived in the area for a long time and have seen the city change, events come and go. When they were presented with the ability to bring entertainment to Maury County, they took it and ran. “It all started with a phone call in a porta-potty” Brice Isabell likes to say.

Isabell and DeFeo look forward to working with small businesses to celebrate entrepreneurship by creating a new flea and farmers market that features local businesses, artisans, and homemade crafts.

The venue’s first event is a Halloween experience called Cryptid Trails opening on September 25th, 2020. With Cryptid Trails, Monkey Bones Productions reimagines the traditional haunted house event, developing a Halloween experience with physical distancing measures in mind, including contact-free check-in and immersive walk-through scenes. Guests will choose a certain time to enter the event and will automatically be put into a virtual cue line.

The original storyline presents a concoction of creatures and characters. As guests walk through this cryptid trail, nightmarish scenes come to life, they’ll be immersed into urban legend as choices of a pathway will choose your fate.

Want to join the team? Online auditions for performers and volunteers for Cryptid Trails are happening now. Admission tickets will start at $20 per person and will run from the end of September through the end of October. You can sign up to receive the latest event updates at www.CryptidTrails.com.