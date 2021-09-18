Two Locals to Be Featured in National Down Syndrome Society Video

Hayden Harris, 7, of Franklin and Lina Sharp, 9, of Brentwood will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 18 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video

of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.

The photos of Hayden and Lina were selected from more than 2,100 entries in the NDSS

worldwide call for photos. Their photos will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor. The presentation will be live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30am ET on September 18. The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the flagship Buddy Walk®, which has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Buddy Walk events are held in hundreds of cities across the country, as well as select international locations. This year’s New York City Buddy Walk will once again take place virtually due to ongoing complications caused by COVID-19. Information about the NDSS National Buddy Walk Program and the NYC Buddy Walk on September 18 is available online at www.ndss.org.

The 24th annual Nashville-area Buddy Walk organized by the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee will be presented this year as an EXTRAordinary Parade on Saturday, November 6 at the Veterans Motorplex at Highland Rim Speedway in Greenbrier, TN. To find out more about DSAMT, register for the Buddy Walk, or donate, visit www.somethingextra.org.

About NDSS

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS envisions a world in which all people with Down

syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realize their life aspirations, and become valued members of welcoming communities. Founded in 1979, NDSS supports and advocates for the Down syndrome community by focusing on three key areas of programming: Resources & Support, Policy & Advocacy, and Community Engagement. Within these focus areas, NDSS engages in various activities, events, and programs, such as: the National Advocacy & Policy Center, which seeks to create systemic change through engaged advocacy; the National Buddy Walk® Program, which honors and celebrates individuals with Down syndrome in local communities across the world; and other initiatives that provide support, informational resources, and community engagement opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome and those who support them. Visit www.ndss.org for more information about NDSS.

About the National Buddy Walk® Program

Since 1995, the National Buddy Walk Program has been the premier Down syndrome

awareness, advocacy, and peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world. It was created by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and to raise funds for local and national incentives to support the Down syndrome community. Today, more than 200 Buddy Walk events take place in cities across the country and in select international locations. To learn more and find a Buddy Walk near you, visit www.buddywalk.org.