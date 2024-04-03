Two Locals Make Top 24 on American Idol

American Idol Season 22 began Hollywood Week on Monday night, and the number of contestants dwindled to just 24.
New this year is Idol Arena, where only half of the contestants remain in the competition. Each contestant was paired with another competitor for a sing-off. Two locals made the cut – Quintavious Johnson, of Franklin and Emmy Russell (granddaughter of Loretta Lynn).
Franklin resident Quintavious Johnson performed “Help Me” by Cortt Chavis. The audience was moved by his performance, with some wiping away tears. Judge Luke Bryan said his performance was “better than the audition.”
Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, performed an original song, “Like That.” After the performance, judge Katy Perry shared, “You left a little range on the table,” continuing saying, “If you get the opportunity to sing again, let’s stretch it out.”
The show returns on Sunday, April 7th, when the Top 24 travel to Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai’i. Twelve will take the stage for America’s first vote this season. Tori Kelly will mentor, perform, and join the judges on the panel. Reigning American Idol Iam Tongi will also perform.
Top 24 Contestants
Abi Carter
Triston Harper
Odell Bunton Jr.
Hailey Mia
Jennifer Jeffries
Jordan Anthony
Nya
Blake Proehl
KB
Jack Blocker
Roman Collins
Mia Matthews
McKenna Breinholt
Emmy Russell
Will Moseley
Ajii Hafeez
Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen
Kennedy Reid
Elleigh Marie Francom
KBlocks
Jayna Elise
Julia Gagnon
Mackenzie Sol
Quintavious Johnson