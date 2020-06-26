



Two local students earned degrees from the University of San Diego.

Jessica Diaz of Franklin graduated from the University of San Diego for the 2019-2020 school year. Diaz earned a bachelor’s degree in Biology. Diaz graduated cum laude

Megan Mir of Franklin graduated from the University of San Diego for the 2019-2020 school year. Mir earned a bachelor’s degree in Biology.

