



For the spring 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,600 degrees and certificates. Ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on the UNG commencement website starting May 8, which would have been the first of back-to-back days of commencement ceremonies.

Bailey Henson, Franklin, TN, Bachelor of Science – Criminal Justice with POST certification. Cum Laude

Russell Holman, Brentwood, TN, Bachelor of Arts – Strategic & Security Studies. Cum Laude

