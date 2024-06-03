Two Kayakers, Dogs Rescued From the Harpeth River

Franklin Firefighters rescued two kayakers and their dogs Sunday from the Harpeth River near the Carothers Parkway bridge after a downed tree entangled and separated them from their kayaks.

FFD was dispatched to the Ladd Park Canoe Launch at 3:28 PM. Lt. Jeremy Martin said the kayakers could not navigate the obstruction, and the steep, muddy riverbanks prevented them from going around the tree or walking out. Fortunately, they had a phone and were able to call 911.

Firefighters set up a low-angle rope rescue system and successfully assisted the kayakers and their dogs to safety.

Paramedics evaluated the couple and their dogs, confirming that no one was hurt.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email