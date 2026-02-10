Two Juveniles Apprehended After Vehicle Flees Spring Hill Officers

On Monday, February 9, at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers with the Spring Hill Police Department (SHPD) attempted to detain three individuals seated inside a Toyota Camry in a parking lot located in the 1000 block of Crossings Boulevard. The individuals were being detained in connection with an alleged shoplifting investigation involving the Ulta retail store.

Despite repeated verbal commands from officers, the occupants refused to exit the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, the Toyota Camry fled the scene after striking an unoccupied vehicle parked nearby. The suspect vehicle exited the parking lot onto Main Street and continued toward Saturn Parkway.

An SHPD officer observed the vehicle traveling on Saturn Parkway near Port Royal Road and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to comply and continued northbound onto Interstate 65. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) joined the pursuit near Peytonsville Road.

The vehicle continued northbound on Interstate 65, exited at McEwen Drive, and later re-entered Interstate 65 northbound at Cool Springs Boulevard. SHPD terminated its involvement in the pursuit just prior to Moore’s Lane. The WCSO continued the pursuit until the vehicle crashed on Interstate 65 near Old Hickory Boulevard.

Following the crash, all three occupants fled the vehicle on foot. Two passengers, ages 16 and 17, were apprehended a short time later. The driver was not apprehended and remains at large.

The Spring Hill Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance during this incident: the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, including Air One; the Brentwood Police Department; the Franklin Police Department; and the Metro Nashville Police Department.

