Two Hands to Host Fundraiser for Covenant Survivors

On Monday, June 26, from 6 pm until 9 pm, Two Hands will host an event to support the Covenant community.

It will be an evening with good food, drinks and music at “Two Hands to Give: A Night Out to Support”.

Tickets to the fundraiser include passed appetizers, a welcome glass of prosecco and live music performances. A portion of all ticket sales and 10% of additional food sales will be donated to Covenant survivors through The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Additionally, The Spark Collection will be on-site to provide permanent welded jewelry with 10% of jewelry sales going to support Covenant survivors.

Find tickets here.

Two Hands is located at 606 8th Avenue South, Nashville.