Two Gorgeous Homes You Don’t Want to Miss (Brentwood & Franklin)

two new listings in Brentwood and Franklin, TN.

9600 Romano Way in Brentwood

9600 Romano Way is an entertainer’s paradise!

5 bedrooms

5.5 bathrooms

4,548 square feet

3-car garage

The foyer greets you with classic elements such as extensive hardwood flooring, chair rail with wainscot, solid wood front door with sidelights and arched transom, oil-rubbed bronze light fixture, and heavy crown molding. The front staircase showcases hardwood treads and wrought-iron spindles with twist accents.

The centrally located family room provides an open living space that has an ideal flow for entertaining. Focal points include a two-story stone fireplace with gas logs and a wall of windows with large transoms that flood the room with natural light, inviting the outdoors in.

The kitchen is the heart of the home with an oversized island with a bar overhang, granite counters, oil-rubbed bronze hardware, industrial-style pendants, glass tile backsplash, recessed lighting, under cabinet lighting, and a walk-in pantry with wood shelving. Stainless steel appliances such as Electrolux double ovens, Sharp microwave drawer, Electrolux dishwasher, and Electrolux 6-burner gas cooktop complete the package. (Refrigerator is negotiable.)

192 Barlow Rd in Franklin

192 Barlow Rd features:

5 beds

4 baths

3,850 square feet

2-car garage

This custom built home from Ford Classic Homes is situated on a corner lot in the desirable Highlands at Ladd Park Community. With two bedrooms on the main floor and a family room with a gas fireplace flanked by built-ins, this home provides the perfect environment for families to gather. A magnificent kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances welcome all who enter. Luxuriate in the spa-like master bathroom with separate vanities, a large soaking tub and separate shower with tile surround. An open loft bonus room plus separate play/media room with three storage closets provides plenty of space for everyone! Cool off on the covered deck with beadboard ceiling and great views. (Plus, take advantage of the plentiful outdoor storage below!)

