Two Franklin Residents Arrested After Firing Water Pellet Gun From Car

Wednesday night, two people were arrested in Franklin after firing a water pellet gun from their car at a couple of strangers outside a Murfreesboro Road gas station, at 9:45 pm. Some tense moments followed after the victims reported seeing someone in a black SUV holding a rifle and someone in that vehicle saying, “go, go, go,” before hearing a loud pop that the couple believed to be a gunshot.

Officers converged on the area, quickly spotting and stopping the suspect vehicle. Inside, they found a water pellet gun used to shoot “orbeez,” a pair of brass knuckles, open alcohol, and drug contraband.

Jaden Bak, 19, and 22-year-old Cassidy Rogers were both arrested and charged with Assault and Disorderly Conduct. Rogers is facing an additional charge of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, for the brass knuckles. Bak is facing additional charges, including Underage Consumption of Alcohol, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Underage Possession of Vape Cartridges. Both are free on a $1,000 bond set by the Williamson County Magistrate. The couple is due in court on July 14.

Police responded to an earlier call, in downtown Franklin, where a 10-year-old girl and her mom were hit by similar projectiles shot from a passing car.

Franklin Police say they will not tolerate assaults like these on innocent and unsuspecting community members, and that arresting & charging offenders will be their prescriptive response.

