Two Franklin Police Officers Honored

Two Franklin Police Officers were among those recently honored for their service to the community.

Sgt. Bobby Dilworth, seen on the left, was recognized for his work in cracking this identity theft ring case. Officer Kevin Spry, seen in the middle, was the first unit on scene at a house fire. He was recognized for his heroism, after pulling a woman from that burning home.

Both officers were recognized by The National Society of the Sons of The American Revolution. Chief Faulkner, seen on the right, also attended the ceremony.