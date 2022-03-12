Two Father Ryan Wrestlers Win State Championship

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Casen Roark wins the 120 pound weight class

Calvin Eason and Casen Roark represented Father Ryan at the State Tournament and won the championship which was hosted by MBA.

Eason is a senior who won the title at the 120 pound weight class. He finished the season with a 23-2 record and beat Lakeway Christian in the final match. Eason overcame a knee injury prior to the tournament and still decided to compete.

Roark had an amazing Freshman season as he was named an All-American after placing 8th at the National Prep Tournament. He took down Baylor in the finals of the State Tournament and finished the year with a 35-5 record.

The Irish finish 2nd overall in the state

As a team they finished 2nd overall with Joe Calvin and Brody Gobbell also finishing runner up in their competitions.

