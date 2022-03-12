Two Father Ryan Wrestlers Win State Championship

Calvin Eason and Casen Roark represented Father Ryan at the State Tournament and won the championship which was hosted by MBA.

Eason is a senior who won the title at the 120 pound weight class. He finished the season with a 23-2 record and beat Lakeway Christian in the final match. Eason overcame a knee injury prior to the tournament and still decided to compete.

Roark had an amazing Freshman season as he was named an All-American after placing 8th at the National Prep Tournament. He took down Baylor in the finals of the State Tournament and finished the year with a 35-5 record.

As a team they finished 2nd overall with Joe Calvin and Brody Gobbell also finishing runner up in their competitions.