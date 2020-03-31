Two employees of local senior living facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Heritage at Brentwood

An employee at The Heritage at Brentwood tested positive. A representative for the company says the employee is in quarantine.

On March 16, The Heritage amended its visitor policy, restricting visitors from entering the community.

The Heritage’s COVID-19 response and prevention measures implemented include:

Educating all staff and residents in social distancing guidelines

Increasing the frequency and rigor of cleaning and disinfecting common community areas

Implementing temporary visitor restrictions, including deliveries

Canceling on-site large group social events and recreational activities

Reviewing and executing emergency preparedness and response program

Asking residents and employees to reschedule travel plans and remain in our community

Deploying an updated visitor advisory for communities and to campus

Coordinating best practices across the broad, LCS partner network

Making the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 prevention resources and recommendations available to all employees

Fountains of Franklin

In addition, an employee at Fountains of Franklin has tested positive. Robin Crowell, Executive Director (Fountains) and Ken Holland, Director of Operations (Goodworks Unlimited) the following on their Facebook page:

Although we have been diligent about restricting visitors for the past three weeks, have been monitoring every health care worker who enters for fever and symptoms, and have fully practiced in-apartment isolation for over a week, we have a staff member who has tested positive for COVID -19. We have called the State Department of Health and they are mobilizing to begin testing today. At this point, they will be calling the shots relative to Resident movement, treatment, and future health needs. Since we have eliminated all dining, activities, and group functions over a week ago, we are hopeful the spread has been somewhat ameliorated. The staff member that has tested positive is asymptomatic and will be monitored via CDC and state guidelines. This is a fluid situation and as of right now, we are having meals catered in, have initiated a deep clean of the entire building and are limiting staff to nursing personnel only. The building is in a complete shutdown in accordance with the state health department instructions. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and as we have more details we will share them with you as we get them.