Two Drivers Killed in Wrong Way Collision on I-65

Two people were killed in a head-on collision on I-65 Sunday morning, WSMV reports.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department, a car entered the southbound side of I-65 while traveling in the wrong direction. That car then crashed into another vehicle between the Harding Place and Old Hickory Blvd. exits.

The drivers in both vehicles did not survive the crash. Metro Police later identified the two drivers as 19-year-old Corban Sheridan of Franklin and 36-year-old Kelly Tolliver of Brentwood.

Both drivers were traveling alone.

Police shut down all southbound lanes for several hours early Sunday morning. Traffic resumed around 7:30 a.m.