The City of Brentwood has postponed the first two concerts of the Summer Concert Series, held at Crockett Park.

Via Facebook, the city announced the delay of the series.

“Today, Brentwood City Leadership decided to postpone two of the five Summer Concert Series dates — May 31 and June 7 Summer concert dates featuring the Bicho Brothers and the Nashville Symphony. We hope to be able to find another date later in the summer to reschedule and see what the community climate is then in relation to COVID-19.”

Included in the concert series is the annual 4th of July celebration. The city addressed they will continue to monitor the situation and follow CDC guidelines.

“We want to be able to provide Brentwood with the annual July 4th Fireworks celebration and BrentFest, but the reality is, the remainder of the summer series happening is questionable. The Centers for Disease Control states that larger gatherings (for example, more than 250 people) offer more opportunities for person-to-person contact and therefore pose greater risk of COVID-19 transmission. We will be evaluating the remainder of the concert season on a week by week basis based on the COVID-19 situation.”

