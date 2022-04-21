Two BNA® Facilities Receive Prestigious Award of Excellence from Associated General Contractors of Tennessee

Two more Nashville International Airport® facilities have earned prestigious recognition, this time from Associated General Contractors of Tennessee – Middle Tennessee Chapter. The airport’s Terminal Garage 1 and Airport Administrative Building received a prestigious Award of Excellence at the AGC Build Tennessee Awards this week, ranking them among the state’s most noteworthy construction projects.

Additionally, the general contractor for both facilities, Messer Construction, received AGC of Tennessee’s General Contractor of the Year Award. Terminal Garage 1 and the Airport Administrative Building are key components of the airport’s $1.4 billion expansion and renovation plan known as BNA® Vision.

The Associated General Contractors of Tennessee is a statewide professional trade association for the commercial construction industry with headquarters in Nashville and four chapters, including the Middle Tennessee Chapter.

“Nashville International Airport’s outstanding facilities are gaining notice and respect from numerous industries, including the construction industry,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the airport. “We congratulate Messer Construction on these well-deserved honors, which reflect the new standard we’re setting at BNA® with world-class facilities and our commitment to providing the premier passenger experience. We thank Messer Construction and the many professionals who brought these projects to life.”

The six-level Terminal Garage 1 was completed in February 2021 with a dedicated Valet center on the ground floor, five levels of public parking with 2,800 covered spaces directly across from the passenger terminal and a variety of innovative customer conveniences. It was built with sustainability as a guiding principle using the Parksmart rating system as a framework for green design and operation.

BNA’s Airport Administrative Building opened in November 2020 to replace older office space formerly located in the central terminal. The 66,000-square-foot office building, which stands atop Terminal Garage 1, houses a variety of Airport Authority administrative departments as well as the Transportation Security Administration. The building earned LEED Gold certification for sustainability in 2021, the highest green rating that a BNA® Vision construction project has received to date.

Together, both projects represent nearly $55 million in contracts for 70 certified small, minority and woman-owned business enterprises. They were built by a work force of more than 1,800—86 percent of which were local to this area.

Both facilities were completed by the design-build team of Messer Construction and architectural firm Moody Nolan. Nationally renowned firm Corgan serves as master architect for BNA® Vision.

BNA’s Terminal Garage 1 and Airport Administrative Building are two enhancements in the wide-ranging BNA® Vision expansion and renovation program at Nashville International Airport. With air service demand projected to break records over the next decade and beyond, BNA® Vision is adding more international and domestic aircraft gates, a Hilton-branded hotel, ticketing and baggage claim space, more parking, more dining, retail and service amenities, and major roadway improvements. Also included in the expansion program’s scope are substantial terminal refurbishments to better serve passengers from Middle Tennessee and beyond.

As with all other airport capital improvement projects, no local tax dollars are being used to fund BNA® Vision. Take a virtual 360-degree tour, view renderings and watch the BNA® Vision video at BNAVision.com.