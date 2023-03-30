Two Black Hawk Helicopters Crash in Kentucky, Multiple Casualties Reported

Nine service members were killed after two Fort Campbell Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, WKRN reports.

Two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters crashed at approximately 10 p.m on March 29, 2023, states a release from Fort Campbell.

The crash resulted in several casualties. Right now, the focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved.

The crew members were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.

The incident is under investigation.