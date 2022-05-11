Two Arrested After WCSO Traffic Stop Yields a Thousand Vape Cartridges with THC

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop last night turned into a multi-thousand dollar drug bust. WCSO K9 Deputy Hayden Smith stopped a speeding car on Interstate 65 near the Saturn Parkway exit shortly after 8:00 p.m.

The driver was a 17-year-old from Franklin, TN. The passenger was Francisco Javier Carillo-Rojas, 25, from Shelbyville, TN who admitted he was on probation for a drug charge. That along with other suspicious indicators led Deputy Smith to deploy his K9 Titus.

Titus alerted Deputy Smith to the presence of drugs. A search of the car revealed at least a thousand vape cartridges containing THC, an illegal narcotic; THC wax, methamphetamines, and marijuana. The street value of the cartridges is about 40-thousand dollars.

Carillo-Rojas was arrested and faces several drug charges. He’s being held on $135,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Williamson County General Sessions Court at 1:00 p.m. on June 23, 2022. The teenager faces several juvenile charges.