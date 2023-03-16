Two Arrested after Setting Fire to Nashville Bridge

A fire on a bridge was reported in Nashville Wednesday afternoon, according to WSMV.

Fire crews responded around 12:19 p.m. on Nolensville Pike and Harding Place. The Nashville Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire.

WSMV reports that officials said that the fire was caused from the amount of trash that was there and it got out of control.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) shut down part of the roadway to inspect the bridge and make sure it was structurally sound.

The lanes were back opened around 3:30 p.m.

Two people, a man and a woman on the scene were arrested for reckless burning.

No one was injured due to the fire.