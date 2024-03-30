Two 14-Year-Olds Charged for Homicide in Nashville

March 29, 2024 – Two 14-year-olds are charged with criminal homicide Friday following Thursday’s 10 p.m. fatal shooting of Anthony Lee Buchanan Jr., 30, on University Court.

Buchanan died at the scene after he was found in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds.

MDHA footage captured the shooting and the two suspects fleeing to a nearby apartment. Detectives quickly responded to the apartment where Tyrese Summers and Kimarion Henry were located.

Four handguns, as well as a large amount of marijuana and cocaine, were recovered from the apartment.

During an interview with detectives, Summers and Henry admitted to their involvements in the shooting, which allegedly stemmed from Buchanan recently stealing $300 from Summers.

Both were charged in juvenile court with criminal homicide and juvenile handgun possession.

Source: MNPD