Twin Peaks Ups the Ante with Fresh Beverage Innovations

Twin Peaks Restaurant , the ultimate sports lodge known for its 29° draft beer, scratch-made food, handcrafted cocktails, and welcoming Twin Peaks Girls is raising its glass to celebrate new beverage offerings at all locations. Starting Feb. 4, all Twin Peaks lodges will feature an updated drink menu that includes premium cocktails, mixed shots, fine wines, and top-tier bourbon and tequila. The revamped menu brings bold flavors and high-end ingredients to the forefront, delivering expertly crafted drinks that make every visit feel like a celebration.

New cocktails include:

Carajillo – Caffè Borghetti Espresso, Licor 43, served over a crystal clear ice ball

– Caffè Borghetti Espresso, Licor 43, served over a crystal clear ice ball Mai Tai – The Kraken Black Spiced Rum, Naranja Orange Liqueur, pineapple juice, lime juice, fresh mint

– The Kraken Black Spiced Rum, Naranja Orange Liqueur, pineapple juice, lime juice, fresh mint Bourbon Espresso Martini – Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon, Caffè Borghetti Espresso, topped with vanilla cold foam

– Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon, Caffè Borghetti Espresso, topped with vanilla cold foam Spicy Strawberry Margarita – LALO Blanco, strawberry puree, lime juice, jalapeño wheels, Tajín rim

– LALO Blanco, strawberry puree, lime juice, jalapeño wheels, Tajín rim Paper Plane – Wild Turkey 101, Aperol, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, lemon juice

– Wild Turkey 101, Aperol, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, lemon juice Oaxaca Old Fashioned – El Tequileño Reposado Barrel Select, Dos Hombres Joven Mezcal, agave syrup, aromatic & orange bitters, orange peel

– El Tequileño Reposado Barrel Select, Dos Hombres Joven Mezcal, agave syrup, aromatic & orange bitters, orange peel Passion Fruit Splash – designed for guests looking for a non-alcoholic option, this mocktail adds a refreshing twist to the menu

Additionally, enticing new deals provide guests with a variety of options at a great price at participating Twin Peaks lodges:

Pick Your Old Fashioned Wednesdays ($6) – hand-crafted with your choice of Old Forester or Bulleit Rye poured over a crystal clear ice ball and garnished with an orange peel at select locations

– hand-crafted with your choice of Old Forester or Bulleit Rye poured over a crystal clear ice ball and garnished with an orange peel at select locations Cheap Shots ($3.99-$6.49) – Jose Cuervo Tradicional Blanco and Jose Cuervo Devil’s Reserve join a line-up of favorites like Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Deep Eddy, Jagermeister, and Ole Smoky, available at all locations

– Jose Cuervo Tradicional Blanco and Jose Cuervo Devil’s Reserve join a line-up of favorites like Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Deep Eddy, Jagermeister, and Ole Smoky, available at all locations All Day, Every Day Classics ($5-$10) – Jamo Ginger made with Jameson Irish Whiskey and ginger ale joins the value cocktail menu alongside House favorites like a Margarita, Bloody Mary, and Long Island Iced Tea, available at all locations

Twin Peaks is also introducing new creative mixed shots:

Spicy Mango – Dos Hombres Joven Mezcal, spicy mango, lime juice, Tajín rim

– Dos Hombres Joven Mezcal, spicy mango, lime juice, Tajín rim Thin Minty – Caffè Borghetti Espresso, Rumple Minze, Bailey’s Irish Cream, offering a dessert-inspired finish

Twin Peaks’ refreshed beverage lineup combines premium spirits, curated mixers, and creative presentations, solidifying its place as a trendsetter leader in dining and drinks. With bold new cocktails, budget-friendly shots, and unbeatable daily specials, guests can enjoy high-quality beverages without the premium price tag.

Twin Peaks Restaurants are committed to promoting responsible drinking. Guests must be 21 or older to enjoy alcoholic beverages at any of our locations across Mexico and the United States.

