Twin Peaks Reels in New Seafood Items on Menu

February 26, 2024 – Twin Peaks Restaurants has added some great new players to the delicious, scratch-made lineup on its chef-driven menu – including a new pasta dish, a healthy and tasty plated option and an extension to its current sandwich options.

Twin Peaks Executive Chef Alex Sadowsky has carefully crafted these three special, fish-focused dishes, available now:

Lobster Mac N’ Cheese ($14.49) – Sweet & tender lobster, cavatappi, three cheese sauce, roasted corn & red peppers, garlic butter breadcrumbs, applewood smoked bacon, parsley

($14.49) – Sweet & tender lobster, cavatappi, three cheese sauce, roasted corn & red peppers, garlic butter breadcrumbs, applewood smoked bacon, parsley Rainbow Trout ($16.29) – Blackened rainbow trout, roasted tomato butter, grilled asparagus, lemon garlic pilaf

($16.29) – Blackened rainbow trout, roasted tomato butter, grilled asparagus, lemon garlic pilaf Lobster Roll B.L.T. ($16.29) – Lobster salad, bacon, butter-toasted King’s Hawaiian® Rolls, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, celery, lemon mayo, green onions, served with seasoned French fries and grilled lemon

To those observing Lent, Twin Peaks also has a popular existing seafood dish – Beer Battered Fish & Chips – featuring beer-battered cod, house-made tartar, and malt vinegar served with seasoned French fries. Beginning Feb. 16 through March 29, guests can bundle the Beer Battered Fish & Chips with a 22oz Coors Light or Miller Lite Draft for just $12. Or, they can swap their beverage out for a soda or tea for just $10. This will be valid at participating locations only, and price points may vary.

To find out more about Twin Peaks, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com .

Source: Restaurant News

