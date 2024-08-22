Twin Peaks Introduces Bold, Globally Inspired Menu Items

(Aug. 21, 2024) — Twin Peaks Restaurant, the ultimate sports lodge for food and drink lovers, is set to take guests on a culinary adventure with the launch of several new menu items. Featuring bold, globally inspired flavors and innovative twists on classic dishes, the new offerings are designed to satisfy every palate, and are perfect for game-day gatherings this fall.

Kick off the Season with Twin Peaks’ New Menu Items:

● Quesabirria Tacos: Three crispy flour tortillas stuffed with in-house smoked brisket, mozzarella, onions and cilantro. Served with birria broth for dipping, pickled red onions, lime wedge, grilled jalapeño, chips and fire-roasted salsa on the side.

● Backyard BBQ Brisket Flatbread: In-house smoked brisket, pimento cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, red onion, green chiles, cilantro, parsley, crushed red pepper and a smoky sweet BBQ sauce drizzle.

● Chicken Tikka Flatbread: In-house smoked chicken, tikka sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, pepper jack, red onion, cilantro, parsley and crushed red pepper, topped with jalapeño pesto.

● New Wing Sauces: Two new flavors added to the existing lineup are sure to ignite guests’ taste buds.

● Tikka (medium heat): Crafted with a rich blend of tomatoes, garlic, chilis, ginger and a variety of Indian spices like cardamom, cumin, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and more, finished with a hint of heavy cream.

● Spicy Chili Crisp (medium/high heat): Made with Mr. Bing’s Spicy Chili Crisp, this sauce is a kicked-up interpretation of a northern Chinese classic, inspired by Beijing’s street carts. A fusion of four smoky and fruity peppers, mushroom powder, garlic and onion, creating a perfect balance of sweetness, spice, umami and crunch.

Known for its 29° draft beer, scratch-made food, handcrafted cocktails and welcoming Twin Peaks Girls, Twin Peaks is more than just a place to catch the game, it’s also a destination for experiencing delicious, internationally influenced flavors and innovative dishes. Whether you’re rooting for your favorite team or simply looking for a great meal, Twin Peaks’ new menu items are sure to deliver the win.

Source: Twin Peaks

