Twin Peaks in Franklin Closes

Twin Peaks in Cool Springs, located next to Old Navy, has closed its doors. More Eat & Drink News

A sign posted on the door reads, “This location has been closed.” The restaurant’s website listing for the Brentwood location at 1634 Galleria Boulevard has also been taken down, though the exact last day of service is unclear.

Twin Peaks opened at this location back in 2012. The chain itself was founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville and has since grown to 116 locations nationwide. Twin Peaks is known for its made-from-scratch food, beer served at a chilly 29 degrees, and multiple TVs throughout the restaurant for catching live sporting events.