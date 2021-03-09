Twin Peaks Debuts New Cocktail and Wine Menu

Twin Peaks is taking its craft bar program to the next level with the debut of an all-new beverage menu.

Already known for its extensive beverage offerings, the ultimate sports lodge is now stirring up even more hand-crafted cocktails spotlighting top-shelf liquors, premium mixers and fresh ingredients. Twin Peaks guests nationwide can now sip on a variety of delicious new cocktails.

Twin Peaks’ new signature cocktails include beverages like the Kraken Perfect Storm, which features fine ingredients like Fever-Tree Premium Ginger Beer and Kraken Black Spiced Rum. The Aviation Bees Knees and Hendrick’s Gin Bramble are served over a crystal clear ice ball, which Twin Peaks creates to ensure cocktails can be enjoyed without becoming watered down.

Included in the brand’s enhanced tequila cocktail selection is the Smoky Herradura Margarita now made with Herradura Reposado, which features a hint of Sombra Mezcal to bring out the smoky flavor, and the Corazón Añejo Tropical Cooler stands out for its presentation alone, topped with a full can of Tropical Red Bull.

In the whiskey category, all of Twin Peaks’ new cocktails are served over an ice ball, except the Suntory Toki Highball, which comes in a Highball glass and includes Topo Chico as the mixer. Twin Peaks’ unique Water Buffalo features a chile salt rim and Watermelon Red Bull with either Buffalo Trace or 1792.

To add to the expansive beverage lineup, Twin Peaks revamped its entire wine program to match the quality of its exceptional new cocktails. Guests can delight in these offerings, available by the glass or bottle at most locations:

Sparkling – LaMarca and Wycliff Brut Champagne

– LaMarca and Wycliff Brut Champagne White – The Crossing Sauvignon Blanc, Moscato Barefoot, Chloe Pinot Grigio, Imagery Chardonnay and Cupcake Chardonnay

– The Crossing Sauvignon Blanc, Moscato Barefoot, Chloe Pinot Grigio, Imagery Chardonnay and Cupcake Chardonnay Rosé – Josh Cellars Rosé

– Josh Cellars Rosé Red – Meiomi Pinot Noir

– Meiomi Pinot Noir Sangria – House-made with soft red wine notes and berry flavors

“At Twin Peaks, our goal is to provide a drink for everyone to enjoy in the lodge,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “With our new beverage menu that includes several new cocktails and wines, we’re elevating our bar experience to be truly unlike any other.”

To view the full menu or to find the location nearest you, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .