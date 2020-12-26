Twice Daily Raises $315,000 for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital

Twice Daily, a convenience store brand locally owned and operated by Tri Star Energy, raised more than $315,000 for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt through its 2020 fundraising efforts. Since partnering with Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in 2001, Twice Daily has now exceeded $3.4 million in their support to the children’s hospital and its patients.

Tri Star Energy’s VP of Retail Operations Rick Hamilton was recently named to the advisory board for Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, helping to lead the company’s longstanding history of focusing fundraising efforts for the patients and families at the hospital. Tri Star Energy was the first corporate partner of Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt’s Growing to New Heights Campaign, an expansion campaign enabling the hospital to care for even more children who need them.

“Tri Star Energy and Twice Daily are deeply committed to supporting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and its patients, and we’re humbled to have raised another $315,000 for them this year,” Hamilton said. “This is the 19th year we’ve hosted the golf tournament, which took place earlier in the year, and I admire how everyone comes together for something larger than themselves, especially during this difficult year.”

In support of Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Twice Daily hosts an in-store fundraiser each year, where customers are encouraged to give back to their community. Additionally, Twice Daily furthers its efforts each year by hosting the annual Twice Daily Golf Cup, a golf tournament benefiting the children’s hospital.

For more information and ongoing updates for Twice Daily, visit www.twicedaily.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.