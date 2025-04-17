Twice Daily Installs Nashville’s First Naloxone Vending Machine

Twice Daily, in collaboration with Fund Recovery, unveiled the city’s first-ever naloxone vending machine available at a convenience store. Located at Twice Daily’s store on 1702 West End Ave., the organization makes life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication accessible to the community 24/7, free of charge.

Since 2011, Fund Recovery has existed to break the cycle of mental health issues by addressing the funding gap of a person who is struggling and their recovery. Fund Recovery supports people struggling with mental health or substance misuse who cannot afford help otherwise. One of the ways Fund Recovery is helping specifically combat the opioid epidemic is by adding Padigus Naloxone vending machines throughout Tennessee and beyond. Twice Daily on West End Ave. was a place to begin, as Davidson County ranks over two and half times the national average overdose rate.

Fund Recovery has partnered with REACH United, an urgent national campaign to dramatically reduce overdose deaths, to bring free naloxone vending machines to local communities. Jeffery Simmons, a Tennessee Titans defensive lineman, serves as the campaign’s face.

“This is a monumental step in the right direction for the city of Nashville,” said Ryan Cain, board chair of Fund Recovery. “No one is exempt from trials and tribulations in this life, and our volunteers and board members each carry their own past experiences and stories of behavioral health and substance misuse. We understand, and we’re here to help provide the level of care and support everyone deserves.”

Naloxone is an inhaled medication used to reverse an opioid overdose while it’s happening. Naloxone vending machines, which provide the medications for free, can help people access doses quickly and reduce someone’s risk of dying from an opioid overdose since the medication should be given immediately. The hope is that providing naloxone in a convenient way at no cost will encourage all people, whether they personally use substances or not, to carry the life-saving drug.

“As a Nashville-based, locally owned business, we understand our responsibility to address the urgent needs of our community,” said Dawn Boulanger, vice president of marketing at Tri Star Energy—the locally owned parent company of Twice Daily. “It’s been a privilege to partner with Fund Recovery to install Nashville’s first naloxone vending machine available at a convenience store. This initiative goes beyond traditional convenience store offerings—it’s about leveraging our location and accessibility to provide potentially life-saving resources to our guests and neighbors. We’re proud to be at the forefront of this innovative approach to combating the opioid epidemic in Middle Tennessee.”

This monumental moment was celebrated today by cutting the ribbon with local community partners and government officials, including State Representative Jeremy Faison, Dr. Ann Melville-Chester from the Behavioral Health and Wellness Division of the Metro Health Department.

There are many ways to get involved in Fund Recovery’s mission to break the cycle of mental health issues. To learn more, visit www.fundrecovery.org/.

