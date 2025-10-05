Twice Daily Donates $450,000 to Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at 25th Annual Golf Cup

Twice Daily, Nashville’s local convenience store retailer owned and operated by Tri Star Energy, this week presented a check donation of $450,000 to its partner Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt at Twice Daily’s 25th annual Golf Cup.

This donation will continue the mission to champion health care for children and advance Monroe Carell’s mission. Hosted at Hermitage Golf Course, the Twice Daily Golf Cup brought together its vendor partners for a day of golf to support a worthy cause. Following the Golf Cup, Twice Daily hosted an award ceremony and reception alongside Monroe Carell’s leadership and child ambassadors, Dalton Waggoner, Blake Kirby, and Charlotte Bynum.

“We’re incredibly thankful to Tri Star Energy and Twice Daily for 25 years of unwavering support,” said John Thomas, MD, FACS, FAAP, Chief of Staff for Monroe Carell.“Their commitment through the Twice Daily Golf Cup continues to make a lasting impact on our patients and families, helping us expand access to care and advance our mission to improve children’s health.”

Steve Perry, Tri Star Energy’s chief of operations and a member of the Monroe Carell Advisory Board, continues to lead the company’s longstanding fundraising efforts for the hospital’s patients and their families. Tri Star Energy was the first corporate partner of Monroe Carell’s Growing to New Heights Campaign, an expansion campaign that enables the hospital to care for even more children who need it.

“Tri Star Energy and Twice Daily are deeply committed to supporting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and its patients, and we’re humbled to host events like the Twice Daily Cup to reach new milestones that directly impact our local community and our children,” Perry said.“This is the 25th year we’ve hosted the golf tournament and each year, I am inspired by how everyone comes together for such a meaningful cause.”

In addition to holding the Twice Daily Cup, Tri Star Energy has been a central part of many other fundraising efforts for the hospital, including the annual telethon, the Nashville Predators’ 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily and the Rascal Flatts Celebrity Golf Classic.

For more information and ongoing updates, visit www.childrenshospitalvanderbilt.org. For Twice Daily, visit www.twicedaily.com.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email