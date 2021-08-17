TWF Hosts Wildlife and Landscape Photo Contest

By
Press Release
-
TWF Photo Contest
photo by Deb Campbell

Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, has opened submissions for its wildlife and landscape photo contest.

Now in its 7th year, the contest collects and selects the most astounding professional and amateur photographs of our state. Photographers are encouraged to submit their best images that capture Tennessee’s stunning natural resources. Submissions can be made now through Aug. 31 at tnwf.org/Photo.

A panel of judges will select the best photos to be showcased in the Federation’s 2022 calendar and featured across the Federation’s digital platforms. Winners will also receive a variety of prizes including gift cards, Federation apparel and Patagonia gear.

“From breathtaking views to diverse wildlife, Tennessee has a lot to offer photographers and we can’t wait to see what they capture,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for Tennessee Wildlife Federation.

The deadline to submit photos is 11:59 p.m. CT Aug. 31. Voting for the People’s Choice winner will be open for the public on Sept. 8.

For more information and official contest rules visit tnwf.org/Photo.

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to conserving Tennessee’s wildlife, waters, and wild places. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors. To learn more, visit tnwf.org.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here