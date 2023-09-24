Twelve Thirty Club to Host a Vintage Circus Theme New Year’s Eve Event

The Twelve Thirty Club, restauranteur Sam Fox’s one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted dining and music destination on Upper Broadway, is once again inviting guests to step right up and experience the most spectacular New Year’s Eve Party in town on December 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The exclusive vintage circus-style soirée will feature marvelous hors d’oeuvres, incredible cocktails, and daring acts of entertainment. Guests can immerse themselves in a thrilling New Year’s Eve experience like no other with unlimited food, cocktails, and plenty of bubbly, plus unique live music performances, luxurious food stations, and awe-inspiring circus entertainment throughout all three levels of The Twelve Thirty Club.

“Last year’s New Year’s Eve Bash at The Twelve Thirty Club exceeded all of our wildest expectations,” says Director of Restaurant Operations Matt Dickerson. “Our team has been working for months on coming up with a theme for this year that would be even bigger and better. We have so many spectacular surprises in store for our guests to help them welcome in the new year in fantastical style. There’s no better place to be on New Year’s Eve than The Twelve Thirty Club.”

General admission tickets begin at $375 per person. A limited number of special over-the-top VIP opportunities are available for guests looking for a truly unforgettable experience. Tickets can be purchased at http://sevn.ly/xjv3gzs9.