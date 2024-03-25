Two FSSD Schools Use TVA Grant in STEM Programs

Freedom Intermediate School and Johnson Elementary School are two of 343 schools to be awarded a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers, Inc., a TVA retiree organization, to develop science, technology, engineering, and math education programs for students that will inspire interest in STEM-related fields.

Citing specific projects or programs they hoped to implement, educators from across

TVA’s seven-state region applied for grants of up to $5,000. Johnson Elementary will

use the grant funds to enhance coding and robotics lessons that align with the new

Tennessee Computer Science Standards.

“This grant will help us offer hands-on activities and programs for students that develop

skills that can help solve real-world problems,” said Dea Peach, school librarian/media

specialist. “We know that opportunities in STEM fields are the jobs of the future and

TVA’s commitment to STEM education will allow us more resources as we prepare our

students for those careers.”

Freedom Intermediate School will use the grant to fund a project called Into the LaserVerse: Where Science and Art Collide!

“Our project is rooted in the belief that every student, regardless of their background, should have access to high-quality STE(A)M education,” said Angie Tisdale, STEAM teacher. “To achieve this, we will implement a series of engaging and impactful activities designed to foster a culture of inquiry, productive struggle, and authentic learning among all of our students. Every student will be given instruction allowing them to not only utilize a xTool P2 Laser Cutter – a tool many students have never used – but also have their eyes opened to new career paths they may never have considered.”

Tisdale added, “As a STEAM teacher, I see the significance of exposure to these disciplines as a critical requirement for the future job market. TVA’s focus on STEM education will help us equip students with the skills needed for these future careers.”

Schools who are awarded grants must receive their power from a local power company served by TVA. Freedom Intermediate School and Johnson Elementary School are both served by Middle Tennessee Electric.

“TVA is committed to supporting schools and educators who are inspiring an interest in STEM education in students across the Valley, as we know our young people will design and build the energy systems of the future,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “Providing resources and access to STEM education is key to inspiring innovation and we’re proud to contribute to the next generation’s visionaries.”

Since 2018, TVA and BVI have awarded nearly $6 million in STEM grants to support local education. A full list of grant recipients, and information on how to apply for a future STEM grant can be found at www.tvastem.com.