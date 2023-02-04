Tutoring to Help Academic Struggles

With progress reports coming out in the next few weeks, it’s important to take a look at where your child is struggling and help them improve.

Learning Lab provides tutoring services in many different subject areas that can help your child improve their grades and figure out what learning style works for them. Check out some of their offerings!

Reading

From students who are behind in reading comprehension, to students who want to know the best word to describe a clear blue sky, Learning Lab’s LifeReader program has a proven record of closing the gaps and building literacy, writing ability, and confidence in all forms of communication. Learning Lab’s reading students will improve their reading speed, vocabulary, fluency, phonics, spelling, handwriting, and comprehension at any grade level.

Our literacy, reading comprehension, writing, and analyzing tutoring is one-on-one and tailored to meet the specific needs of your child and their learning style!

Science

Learning Lab’s science tutoring ranges in subjects and academic levels. Rather than helping your child just learn the facts and memorize details to improve their grade for the short term, Learning Lab teaches them to think scientifically and understand what they are learning. This will help them in the future as they continue to learn and grow in the subject.

English

The English tutoring program at Learning Lab focuses on different aspects of writing from vocabulary to grammar. Depending on what level your child is at, Learning Lab will assess what areas they need to improve in and find the best way for your child to grow in those fields.

Math

Learning Lab will complete an assessment when your child starts math tutoring. They will take an in-depth look at what level they are at, their strengths and weaknesses, and where they can improve in their learning. This will help determine the best tutoring technique that works for your child to improve their learning skills and knowledge.

Social Studies

Social studies and its many aspects are important for children to start understanding at a young age. Learning Lab works with children of all ages to make sure they are learning and understanding the history and evolution of our world. This also includes tutoring in psychology, economics, geography, and civics.

AP Classes & Testing

Learning Lab also provides tutoring in any subjects of advanced placement classes. If there are any areas your child is struggling in, Learning Lab can help them learn the content and prepare them for their AP test. Colleges look for AP scores when sending out acceptance letters, so it is important to not only make sure that your child understands the content but also knows how to take the AP test.

LifeCore: Develop Core Skills For Life

LifeCore is built on research in the fields of education and psychology. LifeCore sessions introduce ideas and build executive functioning and study skill habits that lead to success in the classroom and daily life. LifeCore is offered in small group classes or one-on-one. LifeCore students will gain skills in developing attention, working memory practices, multi-step directions, organization and time management, note-taking and reading strategies, and goal-setting and project planning.

Learning Lab

Does your child need help in any of their subjects? Reach out to Learning Lab today for one-on-one tutoring that will help your child understand what learning techniques work for them. This will help them understand the material and aid them in becoming more well-rounded individuals in the future.

Contact the Learning Lab to learn more about their tutoring programs and ways to boost your child’s confidence in school!

Learning Lab – Brentwood:

5500 Maryland Way Suite 110, Brentwood, TN 37027

(615) 377-2929

Learning Lab – Nashville:

2416 21st Ave S Suite 100, Nashville, TN 37212

(615) 321-7272

