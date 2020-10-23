Turnovers Slammed Door Shut on Comeback Opportunity in CPA vs Lipscomb

The CPA Lions were on the road in week 10 to face off against Lipscomb Academy. Both teams entered play 2-0 in region play. CPA took on Goodpasture last week and earned a victory while shutting out their opponent.

The game was delayed multiple times due to inclement weather, but eventually they did in fact kick off and get the game played. CPA suffered their first loss of the season tonight as they fell to Lipscomb Academy 20-14.

Lipscomb came out ready to play as they took the opening kickoff all the way back for a touchdown and just like that they had a 7-0 lead.

CPA drove the length of the field, taking their time but they would fumble on the goal line and Lipscomb recovered. Lipscomb drove the field and added to their lead with another touchdown making it 14-0.

CPA drove the field and this time they punched it in the end zone on a short run by Patterson to cut the lead to 14-7. Lipscomb Academy added a field goal before halftime to take 17-7 lead.

Out of halftime, CPA drove the ball down the field. However, around mid field the Lions seemed to hit a wall. After a couple of offensive penalties, the Lions were faced with a fourth down. They hurried up to the line to try and catch Lipscomb Academy off balance, but the pass fell incomplete and Lipscomb took over at midfield.

On the ensuing drive, Lipscomb drove down using up a lot of clock. However, the CPA defense held them to a field goal instead of a touchdown making it 20-7.

CPA had the ball and converted on a crucial third down to keep the drive alive. However, on the following play CPA lost their second fumble of the night and Lipscomb took over with the lead in the fourth quarter.

CPA recovered a Lipscomb fumble a few plays later. The Lions were forced into a fourth down and Patterson scored on a long run. They cut the deficit to 20-14.

The ensuing Lipscomb possession, the Lions forced a Lipscomb punt with just under five minutes remaining in the game. CPA had possession with a chance to take the lead with under five minutes left in the game.

CPA’s offense drove down the field, but threw an interception on fourth down with two minutes remaining in the game. Lipscomb gained a first down and kneeled down to run out the rest of the clock.

Check out the live scoreboard at: