Turning 65? Learn Which Medicare Plan Is Right for You at This Free Library Event

Enrolling in Medicare can be a daunting task. How do you know which plan is right for you? What are your coverage options? How much will it cost you? When and how do you enroll?

Get answers to all your questions at the Brentwood Library’s Medicare Made Simple program taking place on Tuesday, April 7th from 6pm – 7pm.

Presented by Craig Long, this program provides vital information for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision about Medicare. Craig will share what Medicare does and does not cover, Medigap options, and prescription drug choices to consider. After this program, each individual should have a clear understanding what plan is best for them.

Craig has been an insurance advisor to seniors, families, and businesses since 1993. He knows one of the most important, yet confusing, decisions is what to do regarding Medicare when you turn 65.

This is a free program. The presenter is not promoting or selling any company or product. However, they do have extensive knowledge and training with Medicare and each available option in our area.

EVENT DETAILS:

Medicare Made Simple

In the Fall Conference Room at the Brentwood Library

8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

6:00pm – 7:00 pm

Register here

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