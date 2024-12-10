Turkey Trot Unites 4,230 Participants, Raises $250K for GraceWorks’ Mission

A record 4,230 participants participated in this year’s Turkey Trot benefiting GraceWorks Thanksgiving morning.

Despite chilly temperatures and rain predictions, the record in the 25th anniversary event was 1,000 higher than the number of participants last year.

Jackson and Atmos Energy were presenting sponsors of the 10K, 5K and Kids Turkey Chase, that raised more than $250,000 to support GraceWorks programs of Food, Shelter and Support for struggling families.

The Turkey Trot has become a tradition for many families on Thanksgiving morning each year. Several participants come in costume – Pilgrim hats, tutus, Spider-Man outfits, turkey caps and more. Participants include mothers pushing strollers, walkers and more serious runners anxious to participate in the USAT&F certified courses.

“This continued collaboration underscores our commitment to fueling safe and thriving communities by supporting GraceWorks in their mission to offer vital food and energy assistance to our Neighbors in need,” said Christina Christiansen, Atmos Energy Manager of Public Affairs.

Niya Moon, Jackson Manager of Corporate Philanthropy, cheered on participants at the start line.

“The energy was incredible! We were overjoyed with a record-busting year,” said GraceWorks CEO Alicia Bell. “The numbers were amazing, but what warmed my heart the most was experiencing the heart of this community. Those 4,230 participants didn’t just come to Trot; they came to love their Neighbors, and you could feel that unity in our community!”

GraceWorks has stood for 29 years as a Christ-centered nonprofit community resource center dedicated to providing food, shelter, and support services to families in need.

