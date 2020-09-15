Turkey Trot Sets Deadline to Join Virtual Run

Registration deadlines for this year’s virtual GraceWorks Turkey Trot have been announced.

The event, presented by Keller Williams Realty Franklin, features routes for a 10K, 5K and Kids 1K Turkey Chase.

One $35 registration fee will provide 140 meals to families in need. Every four registrations will provide utility bill assistance to a local family. Every nine registrations will provide rent assistance to a local family.

Virtual race registration costs not only include access to a certified virtually competitive race but include gift-like runner kits. Runner kits are filled with surprise swag, goodies and the well-loved long-sleeved adult Turkey Trot t-shirt or short-sleeve cotton kids t-shirts.

Full runner kits are limited. Participants must register by Sept. 30 to get the full kit.

Register at www.turkeytrotfranklin.com. The registration timeline is:

Now thru Sept. 30: Registrants guaranteed t-shirts in their desired size and runner kit.

Oct. 1 – Oct. 31: Registrants in this time period will receive runner kits. T-shirts will be included first come first serve with limited amounts available in each size.

Nov. 1 – Nov. 26: Limited number of runner kits available. May or may not include t-shirt depending on availability.

Costs are $35 for the 5K or 10K, and $15 for the Kids Fun Run for ages 9 and younger. The cost includes a runner kit, which can be mailed to participants’ homes (shipping extra) or picked up free at GraceWorks. Details on pick-up to follow. Kits will be assembled by Batch, Nashville’s gift box and care package company.

Certified routes for the 5K and 10K will be provided to run anytime from Nov. 19 to 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. Participants can choose their own route instead to run during that time, but only the provided routes will be certified. Participants will be able to submit their time and upload a race photo to the registration site. Instructions for the 1K Kids Turkey Chase will be provided as well.

Proceeds benefit GraceWorks’ services to families in need. During the height of COVID-19, GraceWorks experienced more than double the demand for food. Now, the increased demand has stabilized with a 35% increase. GraceWorks also lost planned income with the 10-week closing for the virus shutdown of the Thrift Store, which provides about $20,000 weekly, and cancellations or modifications of special events.

The 2020 Turkey Trot is presented by Keller Williams Realty Franklin. Other sponsors are Clark Crane, Jackson, Williamson Medical Center, Nelson Mazda, Batch and more. Sponsorships are still available. Go to https://www.graceworksministries.net/2020-turkey-trot-benefiting-graceworks/ or contact Director of Development Alicia Bell at [email protected] for more information.