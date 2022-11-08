Turkey Talk – How To Dry Brine

Look folks, y’all can talk brining until you are blue in the face, but, the truth is my momma didn’t brine and I ate good. I have dry brined before, I ate good. My friends have wet brined and I ate good.

There are many theories on whether to brine or not to brine. I am not here to argue any of them. All I want to do is provide you with alternatives so you can make your choice.

So let’s talk Dry Brining… First, buy a turkey …

I like this method, I have used it before, and especially if I am going to fry my turkey, I prefer this method.

Dry brining is pretty darn simple, it’s all in the rub. So, here’s the steps: