Turkey Talk – How To Dry Brine

Look folks, y’all can talk brining until you are blue in the face, but, the truth is my momma didn’t brine and I ate good. I have dry brined before, I ate good. My friends have wet brined and I ate good.
There are many theories on whether to brine or not to brine. I am not here to argue any of them. All I want to do is provide you with alternatives so you can make your choice.
So let’s talk Dry Brining… First, buy a turkey…
I like this method, I have used it before, and especially if I am going to fry my turkey, I prefer this method.
Dry brining is pretty darn simple, it’s all in the rub. So, here’s the steps:
- Give yourself at least 24 hours, more if you can. 3 days is ideal. Depending on the size of your bird and thaw time, make a plan to dry brine about 1/2 way through the thawing process if you are using the refrigerator method. If using the cold water method, then thaw it out and proceed with the dry brine ASAP.
- Have something big enough to hold the turkey. Depending on your thawing method, have a container big enough to hold that bad boy. Many people use coolers if water thawing. Wipe out the container, do your dry brine, throw in some cold packs (not ice), close the lid and leave it alone. In the last 6 hours, open the lid and let it air dry. That’s how you get the crispy skin! If not pat dry with paper towels before cooking.
- Finally, and most importantly- DO NOT RINSE THE BIRD AFTER APPLYING THE BRINE!!! It seems wrong, but it’s so right. You are destroying all of that hard work if you do.
- Ingredients: 1 TSP Kosher Salt /lb. 1/4 tsp ground rosemary/ 2lb. 1/4 tsp sage per 2lb. 1/4 tsp. per 2lb
- Directions– mix ingredients in a bowl, pull back skin where can. Proceed to rub under skin, in cavity, and paying special attention between legs, wings and breast. Put in container, uncovered or loosely covered for at least 24 hours.
- FAQ- Will it be too salty? No. The salt draws proteins that hold moisture in the muscles. You won’t notice.
- Alternative ingredients- Coarse Hickory Smoked Sea Salt (as long as it isn’t fine like table salt), drop sage, garlic cloves, rosemary, and thyme in the cavity