Turang’s Homer Powers Sounds Past Stripers 6-3

NASHVILLE – Brice Turang hit his first homer with the Nashville Sounds (33-31) this season as his three-run blast helped pave the way for a 6-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (29-36) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.
Entering the bottom of the fifth up 1-0, Turang launched a majestic shot off the batter’s eye in center field for a three spot in the scoring column. It was his first homer with Nashville in his fourth game with the club this season.
Post-Game Notes
- Brice Turang homered for the first time with the Nashville Sounds in the 2023 season. It was his 15th career homer with the Sounds. Turang last had four RBI in a game on April 3, 2023 with Milwaukee vs. New York-NL (a grand slam for his first MLB home run).
- Through five appearances and four starts at First Horizon Park, Thomas Pannone is 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA (23.0 IP/6 ER).
- Rehabbing Brewers reliever Matt Bush gave up an unearned run in 0.2 innings tonight. Through three appearances, Bush has yet to yield an earned run in 2.2 innings (H, 2 BB, 3 K).
- Rehabbing Brewers outfielder Jesse Winker went 1-for-3 with a run and two walks. In six games on assignment, Winker is batting .375 (6-for-16) with five runs, three homers, three RBI and more walks (6) than strikeouts (2).
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.
Source: Nashville Sounds
