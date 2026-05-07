Tupelo Honey Launches Spring and Summer Menu With Fresh Seasonal Flavors

Tupelo Honey is ringing in the warmer months with a new spring and summer menu built around bright, seasonal ingredients. From sweet strawberries to smoky BBQ pork and crispy roasted chicken, the limited-time lineup offers fresh takes on comfort food favorites. Dishes are available while supplies last and may vary by location. More Eat & Drink News

What’s New on Tupelo Honey’s Spring and Summer Breakfast Menu?

The Berry Bliss Griddles headline the breakfast additions, featuring sliced fresh strawberries, candied pecans, strawberry syrup, and whipped cream. Guests can order them on a sweet potato pancake, buttermilk waffles, or French toast.

What Entrées Are on Tupelo Honey’s Spring and Summer Menu?

Two standout proteins anchor the seasonal entrée offerings:

Roasted Chicken Half Bird — bone-in half chicken brined for 18 hours and roasted until crispy, served with a choice of two sides; limited quantities available daily

Divine Swine Pulled Pork — slow-cooked pork butt tossed in Smokin’ Ghost’s award-winning BBQ sauce, available as a sandwich (served on a bun with pickles and a choice of side) or a plate (served with a choice of two sides); limited quantities available daily

What Salads and Desserts Are Available?

The Summer Berry Salad pairs sliced fresh strawberries, red onion, goat cheese, and candied pecans over mixed greens, served with Apple Cider Vinaigrette. For dessert, the Strawberry Butter Pecan Cheesecake delivers a rich slice of butter pecan cheesecake drizzled with strawberry syrup and topped with fresh strawberries.

What Seasonal Drinks Is Tupelo Honey Offering?

The spring and summer drink menu leans into strawberry in three directions:

Strawberry Lemondrop Mimosa — Blue Ridge Bubbly sparkling wine with house-made strawberry lemondrop mix

Strawberry Margarita — strawberry purée, triple sec, Sauza Silver tequila, and sour mix

Strawberry Lemonade — strawberry purée and fresh lemonade

How Long Is Tupelo Honey’s Spring and Summer Menu Available?

The spring and summer menu is available for a limited time only, while supplies last. Menu offerings may vary by location, so guests are encouraged to check with their nearest Tupelo Honey for availability.