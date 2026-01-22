Tupelo Honey Celebrates National Southern Food Day with Free Biscuits

Tupelo Honey Cafe is marking National Southern Food Day on Wednesday, January 22, 2026, with a special promotion offering complimentary biscuits and buy-one-get-one-free entrees to guests dining at their locations. The Southern-inspired restaurant chain invites food lovers to celebrate authentic regional cuisine with significant savings across multiple menu categories.

National Southern Food Day Promotion Details

Guests visiting Tupelo Honey on January 22 will receive one free order of biscuits per two people dining together. The biscuit offer is exclusively available for in-restaurant dining on the celebration day itself and cannot be redeemed online or on subsequent dates.

The buy-one-get-one-free entree promotion extends beyond the single-day celebration, running from January 22 through January 25, 2026. This four-day offer provides guests with multiple opportunities to experience Tupelo Honey’s menu while enjoying substantial value on their meals.

How to Redeem the BOGO Entree Offer

The entree promotion is available through two convenient redemption methods. In-restaurant guests can present the promotion post or email to their server when ordering. Online orders placed through the Tupelo Honey website require entering the promotional code SOUTHERN at checkout to receive the discount.

Eligible menu categories for the buy-one-get-one offer include Salads, Sandwiches, Lunch Combos, Main Affairs, and Kids Mains. The discount applies to dishes of equal or lesser value, allowing guests flexibility in their selections while ensuring fair value application.

Reservation Information and Restrictions

Tupelo Honey recommends making advance reservations to secure seating during the promotional period, particularly on January 22 when National Southern Food Day is expected to draw increased traffic. Guests can book tables through the restaurant’s online reservation system at https://tupelohoneycafe.com/reservations.

Several restrictions apply to the promotional offers. The biscuit and entree promotions cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions currently running at Tupelo Honey locations. The offers are not valid on the Restaurant Week prix fixe menu, which operates under separate pricing and promotional terms.

About Tupelo Honey Cafe

Tupelo Honey Cafe specializes in scratch-made Southern cuisine, bringing traditional regional flavors and hospitality to communities across multiple states. The restaurant chain has built its reputation on authentic recipes, locally-sourced ingredients when possible, and a commitment to genuine Southern dining experiences that honor the culinary traditions of the American South.

