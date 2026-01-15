Tupelo Honey Brings Fresh Flavors to Franklin This January

Tupelo Honey is kicking off 2026 with a menu refresh, introducing five new dishes at its Franklin location.

The January menu additions include the Southern Shakshuka, featuring two eggs baked in tomato, spinach, and peperonata sauce served over goat-cheese grits.

For breakfast, the Biscuits & Sawmill Gravy includes two open-faced buttermilk biscuits covered in sausage gravy and served with two eggs, any style.

Lunch and dinner options include the Bonfire Sauce Bone-In Fried Chicken, with fried chicken glazed in a sauce made with smoked chipotle, sorghum, and orange.

The Grilled Harvest Chicken features two boneless chicken breasts topped with sautéed spinach, red pepper, and tomatoes.

The Butter Pecan Cheesecake rounds out the new offerings, topped with candied pecans and caramel sauce.

The new menu items are available now at Tupelo Honey’s Franklin location. Reservations can be made online at https://tupelohoneycafe.com/

Tupelo Honey Franklin is located at 1795 Mallory Lane, Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37067

