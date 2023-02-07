Tuesday Morning Crash on I-65 Kills Driver and Injures Truck Operator

From Metro Police on February 7, 2023

One of the drivers involved in a crash early Tuesday morning on I-65 North near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard has died. A Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound at 1:20 a.m. when, for reasons unknown, the driver left the right side of the roadway and crashed into the rear of a white International truck that was parked on the right shoulder.

The operator of the truck, owned by R.D. construction, was setting up caution signs in front of the truck to alert motorists of roadway construction. The impact of the crash pushed the truck forward, running over the truck operator.

The Jeep caught fire as a result of the crash and the driver, tentatively identified as a 29-year-old Nashvillian, was unable to get out of the vehicle. She died at the scene.

The 33-year-old truck operator was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether impairment was a factor in this fatal crash. The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to positively identify the Jeep driver.