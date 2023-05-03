Tuesday Morning Closing All Stores After 49 Years of Business

Earlier this year, Tuesday Morning announced it filed Chapter 11.

During the restructuring, the store closed several locations including one in Franklin, Hendersonville, and Mount Juliet. At that time, a Murfreesboro location remained open.

Now, the company says all stores will close.

Stating, “Starting today, we have begun the process of closing all our stores. Our Going Out of Business Sale is in stores now, with savings up to 30% off. Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support.”

Just recently Bed Bath and Beyond also announced it would close all of its stores.