Tucker Beathard Releases Tribute Song to His Late Brother

Tucker Beathard just released “I Ain’t Without You” as a tribute to his brother, Clayton Beathard, who was fatally stabbed a few days before Christmas 2019 in Nashville.

Beathard co-wrote the song with his father Casey Beathard, as the two process the emotions and pay tribute following the passing of Clayton. Beathard first performed the stirring but hopeful song earlier this year at the Grand Ole Opry, and he returned to perform the track for a moving music video to honor the release. The new video debuted exclusively with Rolling Stone.

“You can never prepare for something like this happening in your life. To be honest, I was always terrified of having someone so close to me pass away because I knew I wouldn’t have the strength to get through it on my own,” shared Beathard in a release. “This song was inspired by the relationship I developed with the Lord following my little brother passing away and realizing that I don’t have the strength to go through this alone, but also realizing more than ever before that I’m not alone, and I am strong enough, but I ain’t without him.”

The new track will be on Beathard’s upcoming record KING’s head. Slated for release on August 21, the 13-song set is a musical mosaic of Beathard.

For more information, visit tuckerbeathard.com