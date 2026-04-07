Tubi Becomes First Streamer to Launch CHATGPT App

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 — Tubi (www.tubi.tv), Fox Corporation’s (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) free streaming service, today announced the launch of its native app within ChatGPT, introducing a new way for viewers to discover and watch Tubi’s collection of over 300,000 movies and TV episodes.

“Streaming should feel effortless, and as chatbots and AI agents are becoming a common way people navigate the internet, Tubi is expanding its discovery experience to meet viewers in the moment they’re expressing intent in their own words,” said Mike Bidgoli, Chief Product and Technology officer at Tubi. “At the core of Tubi is a deeply scaled personalization and discovery system, trained on more than 1 billion monthly hours of viewing from over 100 million active users. Recent AI breakthroughs are compounding that advantage, enhancing how Tubi interprets intent, reasons over content, and connects viewers to the right titles faster. This launch brings that system into a conversational interface, making it seamless to go from an idea to the perfect match and content rabbit hole.”

Tubi has always been the place where passionate viewers go deep on their favorite fandoms and find content they can’t get anywhere else. Now, with the launch of the Tubi app inside ChatGPT, that discovery is extending into more of the environments where entertainment decisions are increasingly happening. Users can add Tubi’s app from ChatGPT app store and type “@Tubi” anytime to describe what they’re in the mood for, whether that’s “a movie that feels like a fever dream but isn’t horror” or “a thriller for tonight.” They’ll then receive curated, interactive results that they can watch on Tubi.

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi is a free streaming service that entertains over 100 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world’s largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.

Source: Tubi

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